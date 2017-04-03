Search warrant leads to six arrests i...

Search warrant leads to six arrests in Cedar Rapids

A spokesperson for the Cedar Rapids Police Department says officers executed the search warrant Monday morning at 2228 B Avenue NE. Police arrested 22-year-old David Channing Richter, 18-year-old Sarah Katherine Glidewell, 25-year-old Lucas Berne Tharp, 21-year-old McKayla Lyn Meyer, 23-year-old Kolton James Bohlen and 24-year-old Ian Lee Storey.

