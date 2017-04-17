Runners shed clothes for charity 5K
More than 70 runners met at Sac and Fox Trail in Cedar Rapids Saturday morning for the Nearly Naked 5K race. Runners dressed in layers of clothes they would soon donate, others brought donations in before hand.
