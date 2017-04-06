Rockwell Collins to begin work on sec...

Rockwell Collins to begin work on second CRIIS system

19 min ago Read more: UPI

Rockwell Collins received a $21 million contract modification to begin work on the second Common Range Integrated Instrumentation System for the U.S. Air Force. The system , also known as CRIIS, was designed to provide the U.S. Department of Defense with time, space and positioning information during testing with various current and next-generation defense platforms.

