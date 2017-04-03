Plane crashes in eastern Iowa, medical examiner arrives
Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that the crash happened after 3 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of IWV Road Southwest, south of Interstate 80. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol are investigating the crash and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.
