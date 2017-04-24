Pirates are coming to church
For parents who are looking for some entertainment for their children, the Congregational Christian Church could be a place to bring them next week. The community theater group Poss and the Kids will be performing "Treasure Island" on Friday, May 5, and on Sunday, May 7, at the church's hall that is located at 1411 County St. in Somerset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Apr 15
|Lori
|108
|Randy Mittman
|Apr 6
|Class of 90
|1
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar 28
|Tmacc
|2
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar '17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC