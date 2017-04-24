Pirates are coming to church

Pirates are coming to church

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

For parents who are looking for some entertainment for their children, the Congregational Christian Church could be a place to bring them next week. The community theater group Poss and the Kids will be performing "Treasure Island" on Friday, May 5, and on Sunday, May 7, at the church's hall that is located at 1411 County St. in Somerset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Apr 15 Lori 108
Randy Mittman Apr 6 Class of 90 1
Trump - Working Class Hero? Mar 28 Tmacc 2
News In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
muhommed the pig licker Mar '17 UeatPigs 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 (Oct '16) Mar '17 None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th (Oct '16) Mar '17 MyThreeSons7 3
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC