Payless will close hundreds of stores after filing for bankruptcy
On April 4, Payless' North American entities filed for Chapter 11 petitions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. As the company is restructured, close to 400 stores will be closed immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar 28
|Tmacc
|2
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Mar 23
|iamdamooshimonstaa
|106
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar 17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar '17
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar '17
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC