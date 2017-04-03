Payless will close hundreds of stores...

Payless will close hundreds of stores after filing for bankruptcy

On April 4, Payless' North American entities filed for Chapter 11 petitions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. As the company is restructured, close to 400 stores will be closed immediately.

