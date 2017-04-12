New Children's Book 'Tagging Along wi...

New Children's Book 'Tagging Along with Muffy' is Released

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - "Tagging Along with Muffy" tells the tale of a little toy poodle named Muffy who rides over 25,000 miles with her owner on a recumbent bicycle . Told from the dog's perspective, Muffy shares with the reader a series of humorous adventures as she rides along with "Daddy."

