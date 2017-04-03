Neegaard, Jensen to wed in May ceremony
Mr. and Mrs. Barton and Dawn Jensen of Dysart, Iowa announce the engagement and approaching wedding of their daughter, Kaylena Faye Jensen, to Derek Allen Neegaard, son of Mr. David Neegaard of Mankato, Minnesota, and Mrs. Erika Kane of Maynard, Iowa. Ms. Jensen, a graduate of Union High School and the University of Northern Iowa, is a Community Relations Manager at Senior Housing Management in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
