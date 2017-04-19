Linn County could welcome new trail b...

Linn County could welcome new trail bridge

The bridge would connect to a new trail that would span from 42nd Street near Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids all the way to Morgan Creek Park in Palo and to Fairfax, crossing the Cedar River near Highway 100. Brett Oleson, Chairman of the Linn County Board of Supervisors announced the idea during the Linn County State of the County Address this afternoon.

