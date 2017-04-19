Linn County could welcome new trail bridge
The bridge would connect to a new trail that would span from 42nd Street near Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids all the way to Morgan Creek Park in Palo and to Fairfax, crossing the Cedar River near Highway 100. Brett Oleson, Chairman of the Linn County Board of Supervisors announced the idea during the Linn County State of the County Address this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Apr 15
|Lori
|108
|Randy Mittman
|Apr 6
|Class of 90
|1
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar 28
|Tmacc
|2
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar '17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar '17
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar '17
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC