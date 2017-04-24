Judge orders I-380 traffic cameras removed
A district judge has upheld an order from the Iowa Department of Transportation to remove speed cameras on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids filed a lawsuit along with other cities in Iowa challenging new rules the Iowa DOT put in place in 2014.
