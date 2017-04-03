Iowa prosecutor acknowledges old drunken driving arrests
The Lee County attorney has acknowledged that he was convicted of drunken driving in 2002 and 2005 while attending Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Ross Braden he "cannot justify the actions of a 19-21-year-old college student, who thought he knew it all."
