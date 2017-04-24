I9 speaks with attorney about if its ...

I9 speaks with attorney about if its ever in ones' interest to leave a scene

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

TV9 spoke with attorney Thomas Viner with Viner Law Firm in Cedar Rapids. We didn't discuss the situation involving Chris Soules specifically but because open containers were found in Soules' vehicle and because it's not clear why he left the scene we wanted to know if under a similar hypothetical situation, it could ever be in ones best best legal interest to leave the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Apr 15 Lori 108
Randy Mittman Apr 6 Class of 90 1
Trump - Working Class Hero? Mar 28 Tmacc 2
News In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
muhommed the pig licker Mar '17 UeatPigs 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 (Oct '16) Mar '17 None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th (Oct '16) Mar '17 MyThreeSons7 3
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,618,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC