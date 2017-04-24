I9 speaks with attorney about if its ever in ones' interest to leave a scene
TV9 spoke with attorney Thomas Viner with Viner Law Firm in Cedar Rapids. We didn't discuss the situation involving Chris Soules specifically but because open containers were found in Soules' vehicle and because it's not clear why he left the scene we wanted to know if under a similar hypothetical situation, it could ever be in ones best best legal interest to leave the scene.
