Grant Wood program coming at Toledo Library Tuesday, April 11

"Grant Wood - Prairie Rebel" presented by Tom Milligan will be featured at the Toledo Public library this Tuesday, April 11, from 2 - 3 p.m. In this 45-minute, one-man show, Grant Wood chats with the audience as if talking to an old friend across the backyard fence, or maybe at his home at Five Turner Alley in Cedar Rapids. He tells us about his life and how he changed the art world forever with his work.

