Grant Wood program coming at Toledo L...

Grant Wood program coming at Toledo Library Tuesday, April 11

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tama News-Herald

"Grant Wood - Prairie Rebel" presented by Tom Milligan will be featured at the Toledo Public library this Tuesday, April 11, from 2 - 3 p.m. In this 45-minute, one-man show, Grant Wood chats with the audience as if talking to an old friend across the backyard fence, or maybe at his home at Five Turner Alley in Cedar Rapids. He tells us about his life and how he changed the art world forever with his work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randy Mittman Apr 6 Class of 90 1
Trump - Working Class Hero? Mar 28 Tmacc 2
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Mar 23 iamdamooshimonstaa 106
News In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
muhommed the pig licker Mar 17 UeatPigs 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Mar '17 None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Mar '17 MyThreeSons7 3
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,158,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC