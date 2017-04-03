Dindinger v. Allsteel Inc

Erin DINDINGER; Lisa Loring; Elizabeth Freund, Plaintiffs-Appellees v. ALLSTEEL, INC., Defendant-Appellant The Hon Company; Scott Mills, Defendants Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Amicus on Behalf of Appellee Before LOKEN, MURPHY, and KELLY, Circuit Judges.Counsel who presented argument on behalf of the appellant was Frank Boyd Harty, of Des Moines, IA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.