Death notice for Jim Spicer
Jim Spicer, 53, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, April 7, 2017 from an airplane accident near Oxford, Iowa. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11 from 3-8 p.m. at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids with a 3 p.m. scripture service.
