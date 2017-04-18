Companies still cleaning up flooded basements from weekend downpour
As a new round of severe weather is possibly on the way, some people in eastern Iowa are still cleaning up soaked basements from the downpour last weekend. Some parts of Cedar Rapids recorded as much as three inches of rain in just a few hours' time.
