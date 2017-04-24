Cline named new Cedar Rapids Washington principal
The Cedar Rapids Community School District has announced John Cline has been selected by the school board as the new principal for Washington High School. "Through the interview process it became clear that Mr. Cline recognizes Washington is a premier Iowa High School and that he is eager to learn more about the notable traditions at the school," Dr. Brad Buck, Cedar Rapids Community Schools Superintendent, said in a written statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Apr 15
|Lori
|108
|Randy Mittman
|Apr 6
|Class of 90
|1
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar 28
|Tmacc
|2
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar '17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC