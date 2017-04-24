City of Cedar Rapids, police officer respond to Jerime Mitchell's lawsuit
A traffic stop in November led to a scuffle, which led to Officer Lucas Jones shooting and paralyzing Jerime Mitchell from the neck down. It happened near Coe College.
