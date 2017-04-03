Cedar Rapids hospitals honor organ donors, encourage others
There are currently more than 700 Iowans on the organ donor list. In 2016, organ and tissue donors in Iowa saved 181 lives and healed thousands of others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar 28
|Tmacc
|2
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Mar 23
|iamdamooshimonstaa
|106
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar 17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar '17
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar '17
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC