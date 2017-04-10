Cedar Rapids couple asks for donations to clean water group instead of wedding gifts
Instead of wedding gifts, Jenah Vandersall and Tyler Riggs are asking their friends and family to donate to "The Water Project." "When you think of starting a wedding registry and all the household things on it, we already have everything set up, as far table clothes , dishes," Vandersall said.
