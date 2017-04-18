Cedar Rapids chocolate maker selected to MTV awards swag bag
Chocolate from Sweetopia will be included in the swag bags for the MTV Movie and TV Awards next month in Los Angeles. Its owner says it needs to make around 16-hundred truffles, as well as more than 100 pounds of caramel.
