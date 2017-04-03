Bond set for IC attempted murder suspect Lang 04/05/17 Bond has been reset at $100,000 for a Cedar Rapids man accused of an Iowa City shooting. Victor Hall, 51, is accused of shooting another man on Wayne Avenue early on the morning of Feb. 12. Police say Hall had been arguing with two other people when he left the scene, got a .380 caliber handgun from his vehicle and fired one round, hitting one person in the arm.

