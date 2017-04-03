Bidding next for Tama's $1.7 million E. 5th St. gateway
Improvements to East 5th Street from State to Business Highway 30 on Tama's east side should start to take shape as early as summer. When completed it will result in the designation of all of East 5th Street as a truck route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.
