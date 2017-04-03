Authorities identify 2 victims killed...

Authorities identify 2 victims killed in small-plane crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 70-year-old Terry Koehn, of rural Iowa City, and 56-year-old James Spicer, of Cedar Rapids, died around 3 p.m. when their single-engine 1965 Piper Cherokee 180 crashed in the 2300 block of IWV Road Southwest near Oxford. Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that Koehn is listed as one of the Green Castle Aero Club's board members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randy Mittman Apr 6 Class of 90 1
Trump - Working Class Hero? Mar 28 Tmacc 2
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Mar 23 iamdamooshimonstaa 106
News In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
muhommed the pig licker Mar 17 UeatPigs 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Mar '17 None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Mar '17 MyThreeSons7 3
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,178,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC