Authorities identify 2 victims killed in small-plane crash
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 70-year-old Terry Koehn, of rural Iowa City, and 56-year-old James Spicer, of Cedar Rapids, died around 3 p.m. when their single-engine 1965 Piper Cherokee 180 crashed in the 2300 block of IWV Road Southwest near Oxford. Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that Koehn is listed as one of the Green Castle Aero Club's board members.
