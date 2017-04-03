Altorfer Cat to Sell Full Line of Thunder Creek Equipment Construction Products
Altorfer Inc. and Thunder Creek Equipment have reached an agreement that will make the heavy equipment dealer an official provider of Thunder Creek's products for the construction industry in central Illinois, eastern Iowa and northeast Missouri. Altorfer Inc. will sell and service the full line of Thunder Creek fuel, diesel exhaust fluid and service products, including its line of Multi-tank Trailers and Service and Lube Trailers .
