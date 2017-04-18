7 NCAA Championships and $3 million coming to Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids will host 7 NCAA national championships over the next 5 years, generating an estimated $3.2 million in local spending. Go Cedar Rapids, the city's convention and visitors bureau, announced the news with the NCAA Tuesday.
