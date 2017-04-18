7 NCAA Championships and $3 million c...

7 NCAA Championships and $3 million coming to Cedar Rapids

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KCRG

Cedar Rapids will host 7 NCAA national championships over the next 5 years, generating an estimated $3.2 million in local spending. Go Cedar Rapids, the city's convention and visitors bureau, announced the news with the NCAA Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Apr 15 Lori 108
Randy Mittman Apr 6 Class of 90 1
Trump - Working Class Hero? Mar 28 Tmacc 2
News In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
muhommed the pig licker Mar '17 UeatPigs 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Mar '17 None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Mar '17 MyThreeSons7 3
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Linn County was issued at April 19 at 8:55PM CDT

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC