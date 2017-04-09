1 charged with interference 'by police' during football game
Cedar Rapids police say one person was charged with interference with official acts during an adult football game at Roosevelt Middle School. Police confirm a fight broke out between spectators and football players on the Cedar Rapids Eagles team and also the Peoria Midwest Hawks team.
