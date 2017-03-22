Wisconsin man returns to Cedar Rapids to thank those who saved his life
A man is alive today after going into cardiac arrest and crashing his vehicle on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids. In early December, Clarahan was in Cedar Rapids after his cousin died from a heart attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Tue
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar 17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|ðŸ™ƒ_ðŸ™ƒ
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC