Warm February mostly good news, but a concern for some
It was certainly a February to remember weather-wise. The Iowa state climatologist expects February 2017 to go down as the second warmest February in history.
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|3 hr
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Wed
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
