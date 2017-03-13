Trial scheduled for Linn County man accused of killing mom
A trial in Cedar Rapids has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his mother in their Hiawatha mobile home. Court records say 32-year-old Joseph Hubbard may rely on the defenses of insanity, diminished responsibility and self-defense at the trial, which is set to begin May 1. He's pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other crimes in the December slaying of 56-year-old Deborah Roman.
