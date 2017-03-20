Top 10 list announced for Iowa's Best Burger
After more than 9200 nominations, the votes have been tallied and the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen's Association has announced the top 10 finalists for the Iowa's best burger competition. - Ankeny Diner, Ankeny - Elm's Club, Creston - BeerBurger, North Liberty - Saucy Focaccia, Cedar Rapids - BW's Burgers, West Des Moines - Smokin' Hereford, Storm Lake - Doc's Stadium Bar & Grill, Jefferson - The Irish Shanti, Elgin - Down Right Delicious, Clarinda - Vaughn's Cafe and Bakery, Clarinda "Celebrating Iowa's best burgers is a subtle way to say 'thank you' to our hardworking cattlemen and women across the state," says Katie Olthoff, Director of Communications for the Iowa Cattlemen's Association.
