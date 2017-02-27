The Passing Of Bob Nance

The Passing Of Bob Nance

THE PASSING OF BOB NANCE Mar. 1, 2017 National Association of Farm Broadcasting reports: 1967 NAFB President Bob Nance passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, February 26. Bob's career began in Oklahoma and continued in Indiana, but he was best known for his tenure at WMT Radio and Television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bob was inducted to the NAFB Hall of Fame in 2007 and had remained active in his community with baseball, barbershop quartet, and more throughout his retirement.

