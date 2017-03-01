The Great American Milk Challenge kic...

The Great American Milk Challenge kicks off in Linn County

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

It's a network of food banks dedicated to fighting hunger in communities around the country and about 13 million of those facing hunger are kids. Many of these families that visit food banks are constantly in need of milk, but less than one gallon of milk goes to a single family per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 19 hr None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Mar 1 MyThreeSons7 3
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Feb 3 Nope 218
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan '17 Naive Skeptic 1
Michael Sundall Jan '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC