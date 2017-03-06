?Suspect in Wayne Avenue shooting ple...

?Suspect in Wayne Avenue shooting pleads not guilty

Suspect in Wayne Avenue shooting pleads not guilty Podhajsky 03/07/17 A Cedar Rapids man has entered a not guilty plea in an Iowa City shooting that left one person injured. Victor Hall entered the written plea on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing that had been scheduled for Friday.

