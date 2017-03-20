Soldier father surprises children at Titans game
Before Nathanal Hayes left for Afghanistan almost a year ago, he took his two kids to their first Titans game, so he figured that would be a good place to pick up where they left off. Nathaniel Hayes surprised his son and daughter at the Titans game in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
