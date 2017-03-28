Slapnicka Joins Holmes Murphy Team in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Slapnicka has a background in the construction and safety industry. In his new role as loss control consultant, Slapnicka will be responsible for providing analysis, consultation, oversight, and direction for Holmes Murphy clients' loss control programs and processes.
