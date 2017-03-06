SaPaDaPaSo holds annual Irish Hooley fundraiser
The SaPaDaPaSo held its annual Irish Hooley in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Mar. 5, 2017 to raise money for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. This is the 22nd year SaPaDaPaSo has hosted the Irish Hooley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC