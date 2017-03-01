Rwandan Man Involved in 1994 Genocide Gets 15-Year Sentence
A Rwandan man who lied to gain entry into the U.S. after helping slaughter scores of people during his country's 1994 genocide must serve 15 years behind bars before facing deportation, a judge ruled Thursday. This an undated photo provided by the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, shows Gervais Ngombwa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Afro American Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC