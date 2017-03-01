Rwandan man involved in 1994 genocide faces US prison term
This an undated photo provided by the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, shows Gervais Ngombwa. A federal judge is expected to sentence Ngombwa, a Rwandan man Thursday, March 2, 2017, for lying to gain citizenship in the U.S. after helping carry out deadly attacks during the country's 1994 genocide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Wed
|MyThreeSons7
|5
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Wed
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC