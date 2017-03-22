Rep. Rod Blum opposes healthcare bill
Iowa Republican Congressman Rod Blum, who represents the 1st District, has come out opposed to the current version of the healthcare bill. Rod Blum, Republican candidate for US Congress District 1, photographed Oct. 10, 2014, in Cedar Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Tue
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar 17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|ðŸ™ƒ_ðŸ™ƒ
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC