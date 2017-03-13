Proposed water park won't work at Hawkeye Downs site
A proposed water park for Cedar Rapids won't be built next to Hawkeye Downs Speedway because the bedrock is too deep. Nick Ford, CEO of Cedar Bayou Parks/CR Fun Ventures, said environmental studies showed the ground at the proposed site will not support the weight of the water park's buildings without adding between 5 and 10 percent to the cost of the project.
