Optimists enjoy snowy Spring Break

Optimists enjoy snowy Spring Break

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KCRG

It started falling Sunday evening and by Monday morning Cedar Rapids was under a blanket of snow. Melanie Good and her son Ryan decided to take that opportunity to the sledding hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Mar 3 None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Mar 1 MyThreeSons7 3
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Feb '17 Nope 218
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan '17 Naive Skeptic 1
Michael Sundall (Sep '16) Jan '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,552,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC