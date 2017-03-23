Olivet Mission searching for donors to keep food pantry going
One Cedar Rapids mission program that's helped low income families for decades could use a little help itself right now. The Olivet Neighborhood Mission on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids began helping families by distributing donated clothing about 40 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Thu
|iamdamooshimonstaa
|106
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar 17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC