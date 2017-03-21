News 18 mins ago 11:33 a.m.ARCHIVE: '...

News 18 mins ago 11:33 a.m.ARCHIVE: 'New' cloud to have its day in the sun

This June 20, 2006, photo taken by Jane Wiggins from a downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa, office building shows what may become the first new cloud type to be recognized by scientists since 1951. The latest cloud species is dubbed "undulatus asperatus" - aka "agitated waves" - and looks like a surreal undulating blanket that covers part or all of the sky.

