New restaurant gives 1st day proceeds to help Cedar Rapids schools
Moe's Southwest Grill gave its first day proceeds to help Cedar Rapids Schools on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Moe's Southwest Grill hosted a grand opening event Wednesday that provided money to the Cedar Rapids Community School District Foundation.
