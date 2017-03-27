Minimum wage rollback would hurt some, maybe not others
Higher county minimum wages in effect in Linn, Johnson and three other Iowa counties would be rolled back with the stroke of a pen by Iowa Governor Terry Branstad. Republicans in the Iowa Senate turned back efforts Monday to let cities and counties set their own minimum wage levels sending the governor a bill passed earlier by the Iowa House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|9 hr
|Tmacc
|2
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Mar 23
|iamdamooshimonstaa
|106
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar 17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC