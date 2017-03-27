Minimum wage rollback would hurt some...

Minimum wage rollback would hurt some, maybe not others

Higher county minimum wages in effect in Linn, Johnson and three other Iowa counties would be rolled back with the stroke of a pen by Iowa Governor Terry Branstad. Republicans in the Iowa Senate turned back efforts Monday to let cities and counties set their own minimum wage levels sending the governor a bill passed earlier by the Iowa House.

