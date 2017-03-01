Meteorological spring has sprung
March 1 marks not just a new month, but the beginning of meteorological spring. The normal high in Cedar Rapids on March 1 is 39 degrees, and the normal high on March 31 is 54. The normal low goes from 21 degrees to 32 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Wed
|MyThreeSons7
|5
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Wed
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC