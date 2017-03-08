Marshall murder trial delayed after he requests to represent himself
Marshall murder trial delayed after he requests to represent himself Podhajsky 03/09/17 A judge has granted a request for a continuance of the murder trial of an Iowa City man after he dismissed his counsel and asked to represent himself. Court records show Judge Sean McPartland allowed the delay after 25-year-old Justin Marshall requested to represent himself during a Thursday hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC