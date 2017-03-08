Marshall murder trial delayed after he requests to represent himself Podhajsky 03/09/17 A judge has granted a request for a continuance of the murder trial of an Iowa City man after he dismissed his counsel and asked to represent himself. Court records show Judge Sean McPartland allowed the delay after 25-year-old Justin Marshall requested to represent himself during a Thursday hearing.

