Linn County lottery players win big
Diane Leahy of Cedar Rapids claimed $100,000 in the lottery's "The BIG Ticket" scratch game; and Adam Ellwood of Marion claimed $25,000 in the "Bonus Ball Bingo" game. It was the second big lottery win for both players.
