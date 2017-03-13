Leonardo's reopens after January fire
A popular Cedar Rapids restaurant is back open Monday, five weeks after it had to close because of a kitchen fire on January 27. KCRG-TV9 reported in February that Leonardo's was hoping to open in time for Valentines Day. Unfortunately, the damage was more significant than they originally thought.
